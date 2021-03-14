Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

'I didn't imagine that my fear and that my pain would turn into impact'

H.E.R. Honored George Floyd With 'I Can't Breathe.' It Won Song Of The Year

After her powerful rendition of "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl, H.E.R.'s big year keeps getting better.

Last year's winner Billie Eilish was nominated once again in the Song of the Year category for "Everything I Wanted," it was H.E.R. who took home the coveted Grammy for her George Floyd-inspired song, "I Can't Breathe."

"We wrote this song over FaceTime," H.E.R. said while accepting the award with her co-writer Tiara Thomas, who joined her onstage. "I didn't imagine that my fear and that my pain would turn into impact and it would possibly turn into change. That's why I write music. That's why I do this."

“These lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what’s happening right now, what’s been happening, and the change that we need to see,” H.E.R. said last summer during an iHeartRadio performance. “I think music is powerful when it comes to change and when it comes to healing and that’s why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history. And I hope this song does that.”

H.E.R. won out over some stiff competition in the Song of the Year category, besting her fellow nominees Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Dua Lipa.

Stay tuned for continued coverage of the ceremony, and find the list of winners here.