First Look: Behind The Music Is Coming To Paramount+

The stories behind the music are back.

The first look at the return of iconic series Behind the Music, coming soon to Paramount+, debuted during the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. The groundbreaking and prolific documentary series is set to return with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style. The premiere date will be announced in the near future.

But for now, we can share the following talent returning to the reimagined Behind the Music:

o Jennifer Lopez

o LL Cool J

o Ricky Martin

o Huey Lewis

Stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Behind the Music, streaming soon on Paramount+!