2021 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

How long has it been since the 2020 Grammys? The factual answer is about 14 months, but it feels much longer, thanks to the lingering pandemic and the various challenges it's presented in the past year. Still, the Recording Academy adapted, opening itself up even as it weathered more than a few storms. The 63rd annual ceremony tonight (March 14) will still showcase the best of the best, as far as the institution is concerned.

The lead-up showcased an impressive nine nominations for Beyoncé, with her leading the pack ahead of Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch, who racked up six nods each. But who took home the show's biggest honors?

Here are the winners some of the night's key categories.

Record of the Year

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Black Pumas: "Colors"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

Doja Cat: "Say So"

Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone: "Circles"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"

Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay: Everyday Life

Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol.3

HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Post Malone: Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift: Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Post Malone: "Circles"

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"

Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"

H.E.R.: "I Can't Breathe"

JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels: "If the World Was Ending"

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber: "Yummy"

Doja Cat: "Say So"

Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles: "Watermelon Sugar"

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: "Un Día (One Day)"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: "Intentions"

BTS: "Dynamite"

Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver: "Exile"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Changes

Lady Gaga: Chromatic

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Taylor Swift: Folklore

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend: "Lightning and Thunder"

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Jacob Collier: "All I Need"

Brittany Howard: "Goat Head"

Emily King: "See Me"

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello: "Better Than I Imagined"

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: "Collide"

Chloe x Halle: "Do It"

Skip Marley & H.E.R.: "Slow Down"

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Thundercat: It Is What It Is

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour

The Free Nationals: Free Nationals

Robert Glasper: Fuck Yo Feelings

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"

Big Sean: "Deep Reverence"

DaBaby: "Bop"

Jack Harlow: "What's Poppin"

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"

Pop Smoke: "Dior"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Nas: King's Disease

D Smoke: Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist: Alfredo

Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony

Royce da 5'9": The Allegory

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck: Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher

Brittany Howard: Jaime

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG

Camilo: Por Primera Vez

Kany García: Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin: Pausa

Debi Nova: 3:33

Best Dance Recording

WINNER: Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis: "10%"

Diplo & Sidepiece: "On My Mind"

Disclosure, Aminé, and Slowthai: "My High"

Flume ft. Toro y Moi: "The Difference"

Jayda G: "Both of Us"

Best Dance Album

WINNER: Kaytranada: Bubba

Arca: KiCk i

Disclosure: Energy

Baauer: Planet's Mad

Madeon: Good Faith

Best Music Video

WINNER: Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter: "Brown Skin Girl" (directors: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru)

Future ft. Drake: "Life Is Good" (director: Julien Christian Lutz)

Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown" (director: Dave Meyers)

Harry Styles: "Adore You" (director: Dave Meyers)

Woodkid: "Goliath" (director: Yoann Lemoine)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Andrew Watt

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus