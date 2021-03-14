2021 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

How long has it been since the 2020 Grammys? The factual answer is about 14 months, but it feels much longer, thanks to the lingering pandemic and the various challenges it's presented in the past year. Still, the Recording Academy adapted, opening itself up even as it weathered more than a few storms. The 63rd annual ceremony tonight (March 14) will still showcase the best of the best, as far as the institution is concerned.
The lead-up showcased an impressive nine nominations for Beyoncé, with her leading the pack ahead of Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch, who racked up six nods each. But who took home the show's biggest honors?
Here are the winners some of the night's key categories.
Record of the Year
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Black Pumas: "Colors"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
Doja Cat: "Say So"
Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone: "Circles"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"
Album of the Year
Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay: Everyday Life
Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol.3
HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Post Malone: Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift: Folklore
Song of the Year
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch: "The Box"
Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"
Post Malone: "Circles"
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"
Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"
H.E.R.: "I Can't Breathe"
JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels: "If the World Was Ending"
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber: "Yummy"
Doja Cat: "Say So"
Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles: "Watermelon Sugar"
Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: "Un Día (One Day)"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: "Intentions"
BTS: "Dynamite"
Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver: "Exile"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Changes
Lady Gaga: Chromatic
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Taylor Swift: Folklore
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend: "Lightning and Thunder"
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Jacob Collier: "All I Need"
Brittany Howard: "Goat Head"
Emily King: "See Me"
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello: "Better Than I Imagined"
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: "Collide"
Chloe x Halle: "Do It"
Skip Marley & H.E.R.: "Slow Down"
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: Thundercat: It Is What It Is
Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour
The Free Nationals: Free Nationals
Robert Glasper: Fuck Yo Feelings
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"
Big Sean: "Deep Reverence"
DaBaby: "Bop"
Jack Harlow: "What's Poppin"
Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"
Pop Smoke: "Dior"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown"
Roddy Ricch: "The Box"
Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"
Roddy Ricch: "The Box"
Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Nas: King's Disease
D Smoke: Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist: Alfredo
Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony
Royce da 5'9": The Allegory
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck: Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher
Brittany Howard: Jaime
Tame Impala: The Slow Rush
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG
Camilo: Por Primera Vez
Kany García: Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin: Pausa
Debi Nova: 3:33
Best Dance Recording
WINNER: Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis: "10%"
Diplo & Sidepiece: "On My Mind"
Disclosure, Aminé, and Slowthai: "My High"
Flume ft. Toro y Moi: "The Difference"
Jayda G: "Both of Us"
Best Dance Album
WINNER: Kaytranada: Bubba
Arca: KiCk i
Disclosure: Energy
Baauer: Planet's Mad
Madeon: Good Faith
Best Music Video
WINNER: Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter: "Brown Skin Girl" (directors: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru)
Future ft. Drake: "Life Is Good" (director: Julien Christian Lutz)
Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown" (director: Dave Meyers)
Harry Styles: "Adore You" (director: Dave Meyers)
Woodkid: "Goliath" (director: Yoann Lemoine)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Andrew Watt
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus