Bad Bunny And Jhay Cortez Iced Out The Grammys Stage For 'Dákiti'

The vivid video for Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's luxe "Dákiti" shows the Puerto Rican pair stunning in a futuristic fever dream that's as sensory-shaking as it is sumptuous. There's a beach fire and bikinis but also a music box and an oceanic scene swimming with rich color — at one point, there's even an underwater hallucination, suggesting a hint of something sinister.

It's all in keeping with Bad Bunny's track record. At the 2019 VMAs, alongside J Balvin, he turned the stage into his own private video-game playground; throughout the pandemic, his performances have spanned the stylistic and the gauzy.

Sunday night (March 14) at the 2021 Grammys, he teamed up with Cortez to bring that rococo vision of "Dákiti" to life.

Standing atop an icy riser, Cortez kicked things off as Bunny joined on a long runway straight out of laser tag. Everything here was icy — the looks, the jewels, the mics — but the fraternity between these two, especially as they linked arms and smiled at the camera, was warm as hell. The Bunny/Cortez collab was one in a series of pairings, as the Grammys love to do, that also found DaBaby take on "Rockstar" with Roddy Richh in front of row of folks in judges robes and that also promises to link up Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion so they can finally deliver "WAP" to the masses.

Bad Bunny is up for two awards tonight: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for "Un Dia (One Day)" with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy) and Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album (for his expansive second solo album, YHLQMDLG). "Dákiti" appears on El Último Tour del Mundo, the album he dropped near the end of 2020.

Check out the action above, and find the 2021 Grammys winners list right here.