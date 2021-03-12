Challenge Competitor Kyle Christie Is Going To Be A Dad

Tyler Richardson

Kyle Christie is about to embrace a brand-new exciting challenge: The MTV competitor and girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting their first child!

"Little bit of you & a little bit of me......that’s what it takes to make Family," the Geordie Shore alum captioned the sweet Instagram announcement. "I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life. Baby Christie due September."

Vicky shared the same snapshot and added, "Half of me and half of you."

Kyle's Challenge cast members were quick to congratulate their comrade. Nany Gonzalez commented "Oh my GOODNESS!!!! CONGRATS," while Kam Williams offered "Omgggg congrats guys!!!! I’m so happy for you both." Jenna Compono, who is expecting a boy with fiancé Zach Nichols, wrote, "Hopefully it’s a girl then our babies can get married and you and Zach can be brothers." Now that would be something!

Offer your congrats to Kyle and Vicky in the comments -- and do not miss the dad-to-be on Double Agents every Wednesday at 8/7c!