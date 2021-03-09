16 And Pregnant Sneak Peek: Why Shelby Decided Against An Adoption Plan

The teenager considered it but ultimately had a change of heart

Shelby is 16 and pregnant with her first child and is no longer with the baby's dad. There was a time when the teenager considered a different plan for her daughter -- until she spoke to her ex's mother April.

"When you told his mom, she didn't want you to get an abortion," Shelby's mother Angie remembers in the clip, below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tT4UR8ZZNFM

"She didn't want adoption either," Shelby replies. "She was going to be mad if it was her own family. She would have wanted to adopt the baby."

She continued: "I was never thinking about abortion or anything, but adoption -- I did think about it for a little bit."

So why did Shelby have a change of heart? And how does Angie feel about the father of her soon-to-be granddaughter?