Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Reveal The Sex Of Their First Child

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols did not agree when it came to guessing the sex of their first child: The mama-to-be firmly believed the bundle of joy was a boy, while the future dad was convinced the peanut is a girl.

But now, the Challenge couple -- who announced on Valentine's Day that they will welcome their brand-new addition in August -- have the answer, because they just held a gender reveal bash with loved ones in New York. And Jenna was correct: Baby Nichols is a boy!

"We are having a......," Jenna captioned the Instagram above featuring the moment they found out their little one would be a son. Blue balloons galore!

