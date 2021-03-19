Juan Cruz Rabaglia

Here Are The Unforgettable All Stars Returning To The Challenge

Twenty-two real world competitors are hitting the road rules for a unique opportunity. These MTV veterans are up for the challenge -- and "only one can win."

The Challenge: All Stars, coming April to ViacomCBS' streaming service Paramount+, will feature 22 of the most iconic, bold, and fierce Challenge players to compete on MTV's long-running series. The Real World and Road Rules alums will duke it out for their chance at $500,0000 -- and to prove they are still the best of the best.

Mark, Trishelle, Syrus, Beth, Ruthie and Big Easy were already revealed as cast members, but who will join the sextet? There are former flings, past teammates -- and, of course, some epic rivalries.

Check out the entire lineup below, and keep checking MTV News for updates on The Challenge: All Stars, premiering on Paramount+ on April 1.