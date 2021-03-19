Here Are The Unforgettable All Stars Returning To The Challenge

Twenty-two real
world competitors are hitting the road rules for a unique opportunity. These MTV veterans are up for the challenge -- and "only one can win."
The Challenge: All Stars, coming April to ViacomCBS' streaming service Paramount+, will feature 22 of the most iconic, bold, and fierce Challenge players to compete on MTV's long-running series. The Real World and Road Rules alums will duke it out for their chance at $500,0000 -- and to prove they are still the best of the best.
Mark, Trishelle, Syrus, Beth, Ruthie and Big Easy were already revealed as cast members, but who will join the sextet? There are former flings, past teammates -- and, of course, some epic rivalries.
Check out the entire lineup below, and keep checking MTV News for updates on The Challenge: All Stars, premiering on Paramount+ on April 1.
Ace Amerson - 4 Challenges
Alton Williams - 4 Challenges, 1 win
Aneesa Ferreira - 14 Challenges
Arissa Hill - 1 Challenges
Beth Stolarczyk - 7 Challenges
Darrell Taylor - 9 Challenges, 4 wins
Derrick Kosinski - 10 Challenges, 3 wins
Eric "Big Easy" Banks - 6 Challenges
Jemmye Carroll - 7 Challenges
Jisela Delgado - 3 Challenges
Jonna Mannion - 5 Challenges
Katie Cooley - 9 Challenges, 1 win
KellyAnne Judd - 4 Challenges
Kendal Sheppard - 1 Challenge, 1 win
Laterrian Wallace - 3 Challenges
Mark Long - 6 Challenges, 2 wins
Nehemiah Clark - 4 Challenges, 1 win
Ruthie Alcaide - 4 Challenges
Syrus Yarbrough - 5 Challenges, 1 win
Teck Holmes - 1 Challenge
Trishelle Cannatella - 4 Challenges
Yes Duffy - 3 Challenges, 1 win