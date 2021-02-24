The Challenge To Feature Iconic All-Stars On Brand-New Paramount+ Series

Welcome back, Mark, Trishelle, Syrus, Beth, Ruthie and Big Easy.

The Challenge: All Stars, coming soon to ViacomCBS' highly anticipated streaming service Paramount+, will feature 22 of the most iconic, bold, and fierce Challenge players to compete on MTV's long-running series. The men and women will hail from The Real World and Road Rules, and these recognizable names have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition.

The players have history, but when relationships are the key to survival in this game, will these legends be able to form new bonds and alliances? Or will their pasts lead to their demise? With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?

In the teaser video above, six monikers are etched on a Challenge helmet. There are champions, finalists and, of course, veterans. Now we need the rest of the lineup...

And speaking of Real World's sister show: Road Rules is also returning to Paramount+ -- with a new roaster of Road Warriors.

More on RR: These strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern day luxuries by beginning a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away " rewarded...handsomely " with a life-changing prize.

Stay with MTV News for more updates about The Challenge: All Stars and Road Rules, coming soon to Paramount+!