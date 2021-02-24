Chanel West Coast Debuts New Music Video For 'Eazy'

Chanel West Coast

Chanel West Coast just dropped "one of her favorite records."

The rapper has debuted the video for "Eazy" from her debut album America's Sweetheart and the Ridiculousness star is joined by Anaya Lovenote and Salma Slimsby (as seen in the video below).

"'Eazy' is one of my favorite records off my album, so I had to make sure the visual was an absolute vibe,” Chanel told Complex. “I wanted the video to have the feel of a ‘90s skate video and I think my boy Damien Sandoval did an amazing job executing my vision.”

She added: “My girls Anaya Lovenote and Salma Slims blessed the song for me and you can see the love, respect, and chemistry we have for each other in real life in the video. It was also an honor that skateboarding legends like P-Rod, Manny Santiago, Jonny Hernandez, Moreno, and John Marti came through to be part of it. Huge thank you to Diamond Supply Co as well for letting us shoot at the skatepark and supporting my music always!”

Watch the video and then give your thoughts on "Eazy" in the comments! Get a behind the scenes look from the set below and be sure to catch Chanel on Ridiculousness, Fridays and Sundays at 8/7c!