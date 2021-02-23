Catelynn Lowell Reveals The Sex Of Baby On The Way

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra know the feeling of welcoming daughters. And this pink trend will continue once again because "Baby Baliterra" is a girl!

"Everyone is asking what the baby’s gender is," Catelynn revealed to Celebuzz. "We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!"

She continued: "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters," Catelynn stated. "This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

Cate and Ty happily shared that in 27 weeks a brand-new arrival will be joining their clan. The longtime sweethearts shared matching posts featuring their little ladies Novalee and Vaeda donning T-shirts stating, "My parents did not practice social distancing." They also shared a sonogram of their petite princess.

Offer your well wishes for the MTV family in the comments -- and be sure to watch Teen Mom OG every Tuesday at 8/7c.