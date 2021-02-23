Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra know the feeling of welcoming daughters. And this pink trend will continue -- because "Baby Baltierra" is a girl!

"Everyone is asking what the baby’s gender is," Catelynn revealed to Celebuzz. "We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!"

She continued: "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy, that's really all that matters. This is our last and final, but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

Previously, Cate and Ty happily announced that in 27 weeks, a brand-new arrival will be joining their clan. The longtime sweethearts shared matching posts featuring their little ladies Novalee and Vaeda donning T-shirts stating, "My parents did not practice social distancing." They also shared a sonogram of their petite princess.

Offer your well wishes for the MTV family in the comments, and be sure to watch Teen Mom OG every Tuesday at 8/7c.