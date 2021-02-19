Kim Kardashian Reportedly Files To Divorce Kanye West

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

After over six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed to divorce Kanye West. TMZ broke the news on Friday (February 19), writing that unnamed sources "say it's as amicable as a divorce can be."

The news comes as a close to a rocky year-and-change for the celebrity pair. Rumors of their split began circulating in early January, but by then, it seemed the nail was already in the coffin. Kanye's sensational yet ultimately failed presidential campaign, which he first hinted at back at the VMAs in 2015, included a rally in South Carolina where he claimed Kim was trying to "lock [him] up" and divulged a personal story about the reality star almost seeking an abortion.

At the time, a source per Page Six said that "Kim [was] mortified," while the family reportedly believed he was struggling with his mental health. The two spent much of 2020 living in separate states, with Kanye spending the holidays away from the rest of the family at their Wyoming ranch. A blow-out argument in December was apparently the final straw.

But despite the tumult of the past year, the two have reportedly navigated the split, which was filed through renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, with cordiality. Kim and Kanye share four children — North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm — for whom the reality star has reportedly asked for joint custody. TMZ reported that they are prepared to co-parent, while other outlets have previously written that she wants him in the childrens' lives.

Kim and Kanye first met in the early 2000s and were married at a grand ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. Kanye first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2010, and though he has expressed that he doesn't like appearing on the show, their marital struggles will reportedly be captured in the forthcoming final season. Sources close to him have said he is unsurprisingly "less than thrilled" about it, per Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Kim has apparently been seeking counseling solo and is "at peace with where her life is headed,” as she continues to pursue her law degree and co-parent her four kids. Neither she nor Kanye has publicly commented on the divorce proceedings.