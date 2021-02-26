Here's The Very First Look At The Real World Homecoming: New York

The "true story of the original social experiment" is about to return.

The Real World Homecoming New York, premiering on Paramount+ on March 4, will reunite original roommates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell in the Big Apple. And in the trailer, below, the first reality roommates are back together and "being real" -- just like they were nearly 30 years ago.

"I can't believe we're in the same place," Kevin states, as we see him embrace Becky.

According to Julie, the cast is "still having the same conversations" they had 29 years ago. Watch the entire extended (and emotional) look for more and stay with MTV News as we celebrate the premiere of The Real World Homecoming: New York on March 4 on Paramount+. Follow Paramount+ on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and subscribe to Paramount+ on YouTube.