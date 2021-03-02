'Welcome To Our Crib': Take A Tour Of The Real World Homecoming: New York Loft

Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell were picked to "live in a loft" in 1992. Fast-forward to 2021: The Real World: New York cast is "back" in their Big Apple digs when the franchise returns on Paramount+.

In the video, The Real World Homecoming: New York roomies Heather B and Norman invite the world back into their iconic residence. It's the loft 2.0.

"It's a little bit larger and little bit bigger -- we didn't have such glamor back then," Norman says of the abode.

Obviously, there are a few recognizable features from the '90s version -- like the fish tank and the book Love & Sex. But how are the pets (aka Smokey and Gouda) who lived with the roomies honored? And how have the kitchen and bedrooms changed? Get a glimpse inside the MTV crib, and do not miss The Real World Homecoming: New York when it premieres on March 4 only on Paramount+.