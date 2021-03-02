'Welcome To Our Crib': Take A Tour Of The Real World Homecoming: New York Loft

The roomies are moving back into their iconic '90s abode

Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell were picked to "live in a loft" in 1992. Fast-forward to 2021: The Real World: New York cast is "back" in their Big Apple digs when the franchise returns on Paramount+.

In the video, The Real World Homecoming: New York roomies Heather B and Norman invite the world back into their iconic residence. It's the loft 2.0.

"It's a little bit larger and little bit bigger -- we didn't have such glamor back then," Norman says of the abode.

Obviously, there are a few recognizable features from the '90s version -- like the fish tank and the book Love & Sex. But how are the pets (aka Smokey and Gouda) who lived with the roomies honored? And how have the kitchen and bedrooms changed? Get a glimpse inside the MTV crib, and do not miss The Real World Homecoming: New York when it premieres on March 4 only on Paramount+.