'Baby Baltierra Coming Soon': Catelynn Lowell Is Pregnant

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have "talked about having one more". And now, the Teen Mom OG stars are expecting a brand-new addition to their family.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," Cate happily shared, along with a sweet snapshot of Novalee and Vaeda wearing matching T-shirts that read "My Parents Did Not Practice Social Distancing, Big Sister 2021."

The MTV stars began sharing their story back in 2009 when Cate was 16 and Pregnant. Viewers watched the longtime couple outline an adoption plan for their little girl Carly, welcome daughter Novalee, say "I do" and celebrate the arrival of daughter Vaeda. And now another little "Baby Baltierra" is on the way!

