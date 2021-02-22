This Is What The Real World Homecoming: New York Looks Like

We're about to "find out what happens" when "seven strangers" reunite after nearly 30 years. In a " new world" (reference below).

The Real World Homecoming: New York is kicking off the March 4th launch of Paramount+ (the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS). And our first look at the cast -- Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell -- "being real" is here.

The group will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. Viewers will also find out how the series transformed the castmates' lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

Check out the "polite" group, and a teaser video below, and do not miss the return of The Real World franchise on March 4 only on Paramount+!