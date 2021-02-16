16 And Pregnant To Return For Mom-umental Event

Five 16-year-old teenagers are pregnant -- and these young women will share their stories on MTV.

16 and Pregnant is returning for a five-week mom-umental event beginning March 16. Abygail, Kyla, Selena, Shelby and Taylor will navigate their teen pregnancies and discover how to be a parent, all while juggling the unknown. With complicated and sometimes untraditional family relationships, the moms discover just how much a baby can turn their world upside down. Being a young mom under pressure, coupled with changing relationship dynamics and responsibilities, doesn’t make life any easier—but these moms are committed to starting their new journey.

And in the sneak peek below, one mom-to-be is in a unique, difficult situation.

"My ex has a six-month-old baby with a different girl," she declares.

Watch the entire look -- including some adorable munchkins -- and don't miss 16 and Pregnant, the series that spawned the Teen Mom franchise, when it debuts on Tuesday, March 16!