The Ultimate Songs For Making Out, According To Your Sign

By Lisa Stardust

Our hookup language is complicated. We all have different fantasies, desires, and turn-ons, and due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, navigating relationships is more complex than ever. Instead of making out between classes or in the bar whenever and with whomever we want, many of us have had to stave off the random hookups for safer, one-on-one quarantine loving. But even then, the extreme of the situation has left the strongest of partnerships shaken, as breakup and divorce rates increase around the world, with many in need of adding a little extra spice to the mix — especially with Valentine's Day here again.

Luckily, the stars are here to help us understand our innermost passions and sexual desires. Every birth chart dictates unique carnal impulses that must be met in order to feel satisfied, and that extends to the music that gets you in the mood for locking lips. Whether you’re a devilishly decadent Scorpio who luxuriates in deep kisses or a tender Cancer craving softer smooches, there’s a song for you. And as long as those urges are met in a consensual and safe way, they can bring you closer with their boo. So prepare to get freaky, sign by sign.