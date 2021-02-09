The Ultimate Songs For Making Out, According To Your Sign

By Lisa Stardust
Our hookup language is complicated. We all have different fantasies, desires, and turn-ons, and due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, navigating relationships is more complex than ever. Instead of making out between classes or in the bar whenever and with whomever we want, many of us have had to stave off the random hookups for safer, one-on-one quarantine loving. But even then, the extreme of the situation has left the strongest of partnerships shaken, as breakup and divorce rates increase around the world, with many in need of adding a little extra spice to the mix — especially with Valentine's Day here again.
Luckily, the stars are here to help us understand our innermost passions and sexual desires. Every birth chart dictates unique carnal impulses that must be met in order to feel satisfied, and that extends to the music that gets you in the mood for locking lips. Whether you’re a devilishly decadent Scorpio who luxuriates in deep kisses or a tender Cancer craving softer smooches, there’s a song for you. And as long as those urges are met in a consensual and safe way, they can bring you closer with their boo. So prepare to get freaky, sign by sign.
ARIES
Dua Lipa, Angèle: “Fever (Feder Remix)”
Aries aren't only assertive during arguments. Their temperament and intensity heighten when they’re in the company of someone they adore. Aries’ feverish vibe translates to their sexy side, and they’re all-consuming in bed — which is why they require a passionate soundtrack to motivate them and accompany every move they make. This remix of Dua Lipa and Angèle’s sizzling single is perfect for heating things up.
TAURUS
Beyoncé: “Haunted”
As the most sultry sign of the zodiac, Tauruses are gentle lovers and full-hearted kissers. The innately sensual quality of the bull warms the arms of their partner, and they appreciate loving pecks, cuddles, and heavy grinding. Making out with someone who has a “wicked tongue” will haunt Taurus in the most satisfying way possible. A smooth-sounding classic such as this Beyoncé cut will make their boo blush and gush with happiness while smooching.
GEMINI
Harry Styles: “Watermelon Sugar”
Geminis are smooth talkers, which means they know how to put their lips to use — but chatting their way to success isn’t the only good their mouths are capable of. When laying one on a significant other, Geminis bring affection and spiciness, proving Harry Styles’s super-sweet song of the summer to be the ideal background noise for an evening of heavy petting.
CANCER
Sinead Harnett ft. Col3trane: “Be The One (Remix)”
With its tender sounds and seductive beat, “Be The One” by Sinead Harnett and Col3trane is Cancer’s make-out theme song for grinding in the dark. Cancers are always in tune with their one and only, and they spend their time giving and receiving slow, deep smooches. Call it intuition or good kissing, Cancers know where they stand in their partner’s life by the way they pucker up.
LEO
Kacey Musgraves: “Golden Hour"
Never shying away from romantic and sensual declarations, Leos have a flair for the dramatic and over-the-top expressions of love, promising the people they desire all the riches, bling, and passion in the world. They want their partners to know through their touch that they have big feels. Though Leos often make relationships about their needs, the tender sound and fiery words of “Golden Hour” will give their partners the chance to feel seen.
VIRGO
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: “Señorita”
Virgos are quite generous with their attention when in a relationship, or even just for a one-night fling, and it feels great to be the object of that affection. They aim to please, and they want to make out with someone with the heart — and stamina — to return their kind and plentiful kisses. The addictive “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brings the earthy energy of a Virgo into overdrive for some bumping and grinding.
LIBRA
Blackpink ft: Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”
Known to love the good life, Libras long to hold their boo whenever they’re not around. To be honest, they’ll savor every moment during, after, and in between a make-out sesh. A song with a hot beat like “Ice Cream'' that celebrates their sweet nature, fine touch, and unbelievably skilled tongue will be their lip-smacking anthem. Libras are always craving a romantic, yummy treat from their partner; they’ll lick the frosting off, too.
SCORPIO
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Real talk: When a Scorpio is in love (or lust), it’s hard to tell where they end and their partner begins, if you catch my drift. While making out, they morph into one being wrapped up in the passionate rapture. Yes, it’s that steamy! That’s why they require a seductive and intoxicating soundtrack for their profound kisses — The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” will definitely do the trick.
SAGITTARIUS
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Independent Sagittarians like to live in the moment. Contrary to the popular belief that the archer is unromantic, Sag’s can be extra when it comes to showing their physical affections if given the chance. “Lover” will inspire Sagittarius to remain focused on their one and only when puckering up. Taylor Swift was born under the centaur’s sign herself, and any Sagittarius will relate to its desirous vibe.
CAPRICORN
Vera Blue: “Hold”
Capricorns are known to be tough and sometimes even cold toward the outside world, but their romantic side is quite the opposite. Although they are hesitant to give their hearts away without proper reflection, time, and care, they are sensitive lovers and gentle kissers. Vera Blue’s “Hold” will ignite Capricorn’s lesser-seen, hedonistic earthy side, as well as their emotional nature, when their lips touch another’s.
AQUARIUS
Sam Smith, Normani: “Dancing With a Stranger”
Aquarians aren’t typically very emotionally expressive, but the one thing that really gets these voyeurs going is jealousy (you know, seeing their partner with someone else). Although they rarely show their rapturous nature, they can get wrapped up in the throes of passion, especially when role-playing. All the more reason why the fantasy conjured in Normani and Sam Smith’s scorching “Dancing With a Stranger” will turn them the eff on.
PISCES
Ariana Grande: “Positions”
These fishies are known to embrace their experimental side and pull stunts in the bedroom. Although this water sign is notably instinctive, they respond well to literal and direct communication — it’s the key to any relationship, after all. They’ll need to play a song like Ari’s bangin’ “Positions” that encourages them to freestyle and take bold leaps when it comes to going after what their heart wants.