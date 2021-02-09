BTS Will Bring Their 'Dynamite' Energy To MTV Unplugged

BTS are no strangers to iconic MTV performances. Last August at the VMAs, they virtually spanned the globe for a neon-centric rendition of No. 1 hit "Dynamite," making the event a suit-and-tie affair as they moved through its three minutes of disco-pop. Their latest venture with MTV promises to be a little more stripped-down, but equally iconic.

That's because few performances are more iconic than MTV Unplugged.

On Tuesday, February 23, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will bring their collective energy to an update of the storied series straight from Seoul, South Korea. MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS airs that night at 9 p.m. ET, and you won't want to miss it.

The special promises to bring fans a new look at the group's latest album, Be, which dropped in November. It boasted the No. 1 singles "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" — the latter of which RM hoped could "be your energy," as he told MTV News in August ahead of the VMAs.

Back in February 2020, the Seoul septet stopped by MTV's Fresh Out Live to celebrate the release of their album Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey and told MTV News about the real-life inspiration behind the determination found in the songs. "You may think our lives are really glorious or really fancy and that we live the high life, but actually we also face our own shadows in our lives and in the work that we do," Suga said at the time. "I think it's the same with everybody. I think everybody goes through the same things."

This latest MTV Unplugged special follows one from Miley Cyrus that aired in October 2020 and was filmed as part of her Backyard Sessions. Earlier in 2020, during lockdown, the series brought several MTV Unplugged At Home specials to life as well.

Check out the exciting teaser for BTS's triumphant series debut above, then mark your calendars: MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS hits MTV on Tuesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET.