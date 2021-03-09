The Birds And The Bees: Maci Had 'The Talk' With Bentley On Teen Mom OG

Most parents speak about the birds and the bees with their kids, and during tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, Maci had "the talk" with Bentley. So what prompted the candid discussion?

"Apparently, the boy and girl bible classes are separate," Maci told Taylor pre-chat. "And he goes, 'I don't know why they're separate. Do you know why boys and girls bible classes would be separate?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's when they probably start talking about sex.' And he was like, 'Okay.'"

Yes, Taylor, "now we're doing that." Maci believed it was time: Bentley is in the sixth grade and middle school (no, we can't believe it either). And Maci's point about how she would rather him hear about it from his family instead of a friend is valid.

When she and Taylor sat down with Bentley, the conversation went from bible chat to Bentley posing, "Is this what we have to talk about?" Plus a group giggle to ease the situation.

Maci then asked, "When Maverick was born, where do you think the baby came out of?" When Bentley answered "belly," Maci corrected him with a "no." She then asked him what girls have and what boys have. After Maci explained what intercourse is (we will let her own words speak for themselves), the trio erupted into laughter.

Maci also addressed how women have eggs and men have sperm -- and how the sperm meets with the egg.

"That creates an embryo," Maci stated. "I was 16 when I got pregnant with you."

The discussion concluded with Maci encouraging her eldest to go to her and Taylor with any questions or concerns.

"It's human nature," she stated. "Holding hands and kissing on the cheek is fine for now."

How do you think Maci handled the birds and the bees discussion with Bentley? Give your take in the comments, and keep watching the family every Teen Mom OG Tuesday at 8/7c.