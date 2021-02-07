Watch Miley Cyrus Bring Her Raw Power To The Super Bowl Tailgate

Gilles Mingasson via Getty Images

Over the past few years, Miley Cyrus has established herself as a queen of covers. No one else in the mainstream pop realm has done what she has, reclaiming her energy through the lens of the past and making it new. On Plastic Hearts, that meant including her takes on "Zombie" and "Heart of Glass" as well as invited Billy Idol and Joan Jett to sing with her.

On Sunday (February 7) ahead of Super Bowl LV, Miley once again cemented her status, bringing out Idol for a super-charged "Night Crawling" in front of a vaccinated crowd of 7,500 frontline workers. As part of the TikTok Tailgate party ahead of the kickoff, Miley and Idol naturally segued into Idol's own "White Wedding" in the sunshine of Tampa, Florida.

Cyrus brought her spirit via her cheerleader outfit, a look she teased on Instagram in the lead-up to the pregame celebration. "Been working my ass off on this set list! I think you’re gonna DIG IT! ☠️," she wrote in the caption.

That lengthy setlist included plenty of Plastic Hearts cuts and — of course — several covers. She kicked off with Toni Basil's "Mickey" (fitting given her outfit) and also belted out cuts from Dolly Parton and Nine Inch Nails, alongside her 2018 Mark Ronson collab "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

By the time she wrapped, she'd also welcomed another guest to the stage — Jett herself, who sang with Cyrus on "Bad Reputation" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You," in addition to their Plastic Hearts team-up, "Bad Karma." Cyrus finished by covering Bikini Kill and even bringing it back to 2013 with "We Can't Stop." All this, and she can still absolutely nail a tune from Hole or Chris Cornell when called upon, too. What can't Miley sing?

Check out Miley's performances and get ready for the Super Bowl halftime show later tonight, featuring a sure-to-be-dynamic performance from The Weeknd.