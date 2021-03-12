These Are The Most '90s Moments From The Real World: New York

When Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell lived together in the Real World: New York loft back in 1992, beepers and subway tokens were a part of their everyday lives. Fast-forward nearly 30 years later: The roomies are having a homecoming to remember as they reunite for The Real World Homecoming: New York currently streaming on Paramount+. And it's safe to say they won't be using a pager or coins to ride the MTA. And Norman nobody will be upset about Star Trek.

To honor how much devices, fashion, food items and pop culture have changed over the years, we're taking a look back at the most '90s moments from the historic reality series. So grab your phone book and Twinkies, and enjoy the Real World throwback above. And be sure to watch episodes of The Real World Homecoming: New York streaming now on Paramount+!