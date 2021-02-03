The 2021 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

As ever, the Golden Globes are a trip. After a delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on both the film and television industries, the 2021 show — the awards' 78th ceremony — will return on February 28 with hosts Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey. The comedy duo will emcee from opposite coasts, with Fey in the Rainbow Room at 30 Rock in New York, and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
As the 2021 nominees, revealed this morning (February 3) reveal, it'll be a party as always. But more than that, this year's crop comes with some notable achievements — including a posthumous nod for Chadwick Boseman, Regina King's first nom as a director (in a category led by women, no less), and four nods for Promising Young Woman. Check out all the nominees below.
FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor, Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress, Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Supporting Actor
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Original Song
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Animated Feature
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
TELEVISION
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best TV Series, Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Actor, TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Actress, TV Series, Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Actor, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Best Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark