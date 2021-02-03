Getty Images

The 2021 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

As ever, the Golden Globes are a trip. After a delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on both the film and television industries, the 2021 show — the awards' 78th ceremony — will return on February 28 with hosts Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey. The comedy duo will emcee from opposite coasts, with Fey in the Rainbow Room at 30 Rock in New York, and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

As the 2021 nominees, revealed this morning (February 3) reveal, it'll be a party as always. But more than that, this year's crop comes with some notable achievements — including a posthumous nod for Chadwick Boseman, Regina King's first nom as a director (in a category led by women, no less), and four nods for Promising Young Woman. Check out all the nominees below.

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor, Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actor

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Best Original Song

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Animated Feature

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

TELEVISION

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best TV Series, Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Best Actor, TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Actress, TV Series, Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Actor, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark