'Happy Tears': How Mike And Lauren Learned They'd Be Parents On Jersey Shore

Mike and Lauren happily shared "" gym tan we're having a baby boy" at the end of 2020. And during tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, viewers got to see the heartwarming moment the longtime lovebirds learned they would be parents. A family vacation expanding!

"Hold on -- it takes a few minutes!" Lauren told her impatient hubby of the pregnancy test, as she was in the bathroom.

And when Lauren emerged, she showed him the test and declared, "It says it is." Translation: A positive situation.

The Sorrentinos, who bravely opened up about a miscarriage they endured shortly after Mike returned home from prison, embraced and shed a few tears (us too) as the reality set in that they would soon be Mom and Dad.

"I've just always wanted us to be at this point," Lauren reflected in a confessional interview. "And it's all happy tears! It's all a good thing, we're just so happy to be here. We've just waited and prayed so long for this, that it's finally happening and we can't believe it."

"I have a really awesome comeback story," Mike stated. "It hasn't been easy for us, but I guess God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. The last couple of years haven't been easy, but I wouldn't change a thing because it has made me into the man I am."

Now Baby Situation is on the way -- and due in May! Offer your congrats again to Mike and Lauren, and watch them tell their roomies the lifechanging news as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation continues on Thursdays at 8/7c!