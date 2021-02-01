Jason And Ashley Wahler Expecting Second Child

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Hills crew is going to have a new (and tiny) addition later this year.

New Beginnings stars Jason and Ashley Wahler just shared on Instagram (with matching photographs and captions) that their second bundle of joy will be arriving in June 2021. The heartwarming announcement photo features the future parents of two smooching and Ashley holding up a sonogram of their little one. "Surprise!"

Ashley and Jason did not divulge the sex of this munchkin -- but we do know the peanut on the way will join big sister Delilah Ray (who turned three in August). Another Wahler!

Offer your congrats to Jason and Ashley in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for more baby/Hills updates!