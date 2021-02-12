The Real World: New York Cast Is Having A Historic Homecoming

Strangers Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell were known for "being real" as they lived together for a few months in a New York City loft almost 30 years ago. Now, the reality television trailblazers -- who made their debut on MTV in May 1992 -- are about to have their "lives taped" once again in the Big Apple. This is a "true story"!

Paramount+, the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced that MTV’s THE REAL WORLD franchise is returning to kick off the March 4th launch of the rebranded service. The first REAL WORLD installment will reunite the original New York cast in the iconic NY loft for THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK. It's time to start getting real...again.

Getty Images

Becky, Andre, Heather B, Julie, Norman, Eric and Kevin will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. Viewers will also find out how the series transformed the castmates' lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

On the heels of MTV’s 40th birthday, the brand that birthed reality television is bringing it back to where it all began. With reality one of the key genres for the new streaming service, Paramount+ is poised to take advantage of ViacomCBS’ global leadership position in the category. Paramount+ will be the ultimate destination for the biggest hit franchises including LOVE & HIP HOP, LOVE ISLAND, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR, THE CHALLENGE, BIG BROTHER, JERSEY SHORE and many more.

Stay with MTV News as we celebrate the premiere of THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK. Follow Paramount+ on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and subscribe to Paramount+ on YouTube.