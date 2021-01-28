MTV's Ghosted To Return For Special 'Love Gone Wrong' Week

It's almost time for Valentine's Day, and MTV is commemorating the holiday with a ghost-filled special celebration.

MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing will return nightly, with five all-new episodes, as part of a "Love Gone Wrong" week leading up to February 14. The weeklong event -- beginning February 8 -- will also feature romantic comedy movies such as Couples Retreat, Just Friends, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Break-Up, and The Wedding Singer, along with the most heartbreaking episodes of Catfish: The TV Show. Three words: Love can suck.

More on the installments of Ghosted: Co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are back to put their Internet sleuthing to the ultimate test in an entirely socially distanced setting to help obsessed individuals track down their ghosts, confront them virtually, and finally get the closure that they need. "Oh my god" sounds accurate, Travis.

Watch an extended look at the brand-new Ghosted episodes above, and do not miss "Love Gone Wrong" week kicking off on Monday, February 8 at 7/6c!