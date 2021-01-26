The Southern crew will have 'new beginnings' starting on February 25

MTV Floribama Shore Is Back -- And Taking The Show On The Road

"The Bam" (aka Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios) are back.

MTV Floribama Shore is returning to MTV on February 25 -- and the Southerners are hitting the road and leaving Florida after three summers. No more PCB or St. Pete -- it's cheers to "new beginnings." In Montana?!

"I could be a cowgirl!" Candace exclaims in the first look above. Hashtag what?

There are new places, new faces and new revelations. Like Nilsa telling her cast members about her baby on the way.