MTV Floribama Shore Is Back -- And Taking The Show On The Road

"The Bam" (aka Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios) are back.
MTV Floribama Shore is returning to MTV on February 25 -- and the Southerners are hitting the road and leaving Florida after three summers. No more PCB or St. Pete -- it's cheers to "new beginnings." In Montana?!
"I could be a cowgirl!" Candace exclaims in the first look above. Hashtag what?
There are new places, new faces and new revelations. Like Nilsa telling her cast members about her baby on the way.
does Gus do the roomies react? And who runs away -- and eventually requires a mini search party? Catch the extended look at the new episodes of the crew "turning up" -- and do not miss the premiere of MTV Floribama Shore on Thursday, February 25!