Bride-To-Be: Teen Mom OG Star Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged

Cheyenne Floyd has found her special someone.

The Teen Mom OG star -- who made her debut on Are You the One? back in 2015 -- is engaged to Zach Davis. Zach popped the question at the couple's baby sprinkle for their son-on-the-way, Ace (Cheyenne is 34 weeks along). And Zach made sure Ryder was a special part of the unforgettable moment.

"Speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever," Chey captioned the heartwarming album above. "thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!"

"She said yes!" Zach shared. "Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together!"

The soon-to-be husband and wife have dated on and off for years and were together when Ryder was born. Their romance was featured on Cheyenne's early TMOG season, and Zach recently returned on the show's most recent episodes. A baby and a wedding -- Cheyenne and Zach have much to celebrate! And Ryder will make the cutest bridesmaid or flower girl, hands down.

Offer your congrats to Cheyenne, Zach and Ryder -- and be sure to watch the newly engaged couple on Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion on Tuesday at 8/7c only on MTV.