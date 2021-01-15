YouTube/Zayn

From nostalgic 'Calamity' to sexy 'Sweat' and swaggering 'Unfuckwitable,' Zayn does it all

Zayn's Nobody Is Listening Has A Song For Every Mood

By Ashley Oken

Zayn’s eagerly awaited third album, Nobody’s Listening, is out today (January 15), and instead of the sprawling 90 minutes of 2018’s Icarus Falls or the pop maximalism of his 2016 debut, Mind of Mine, it scales back to focus on the singer’s deepest thoughts, including nostalgia, sexual desire, and heartbreak. It’s a tenacious yet delicate album full of stripped compositions and intimate lyrics, the kind that longtime fans need during a tumultuous time.

Teasing new music for months before the release, Zayn dropped the early singles “Better” in September and “Vibez” three months later. The former hit the Billboard Hot 100 in October, while the latter set the tone for the rest of the album to come with its neo-soul vibe. On January 12, Zayn even launched a phone line for fans to get a taste of the new collection, playing snippets of tracks for excited devotees. The finished product comprises 11 tracks that give fans a window into Zayn’s growth as an artist and a person, reflecting on the recent birth of his daughter and nostalgia on lead track “Calamity” while maintaining his mastery of sensuality on “Sweat.”

Within this entire album, there is a sense of maturity and clarity within the lyrical content and production style, signaling a step in a fresh direction for the former One Direction member. Urging us to slow down and take stock of what we have, this album is tender, honest, and full of passion — just as our lives should be. Below, we break it down, track by track and mood by mood.