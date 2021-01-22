Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek: Will Ryan Re-Establish Contact With Maci?

Maci's restraining order against Ryan has ended, and Bentley's dad is legally allowed to contact his ex. But the father of three isn't exactly looking to resume contact.

"She did an order of protection with about 30 lies last time, so I just don't feel the need to speak to her and bring some of that back into my life," the father of three tells Teen Mom OG producer Lorraine in the sneak peek, above, of the upcoming season premiere. Jen, Larry and Mackenzie are also present at the mini Edwards gathering.

But the lack of communication between the two families has translated into less time with Bentley.

"We haven't seen him in a month," Jen stated.

How does Larry feel about the current situation involving his grandson? Watch him open up in the video, and do not miss the season premiere of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday at 8/7c.