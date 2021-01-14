Challenge Vet Theresa Jones Expecting Third Child

Tyler Richardson

Theresa Jones has a new mission: Being a double agent mother of three!

The Challenge player -- who is currently competing on Season 36 -- is expecting her third child with husband TJ Jones.

"#3," Theresa captioned the Instagram album above with her hubby, daughter Easton and son Maddox reacting to some pink confetti/powder. It's another Theresa mini-me!

Theresa made her debut on Fresh Meat 2 in 2010 and has also appeared on Cutthroat, Rivals, Rivals 2, Free Agents and Battle of the Exes 2. The seasoned veteran -- who is currently paired with Survivor alum Jay -- has yet to receive her Gold Skull on Double Agents. Time will tell if this season is her first victory -- right before the arrival of her third munchkin!

Offer your congrats to Theresa and her family -- and be sure to keep watching Double Agents every Wednesday at 8/7c.