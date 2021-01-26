Chelsea Houska Welcomes Fourth Child

"One more DeBoer" has arrived!

Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are the proud parents of a little girl, they happily posted on Instagram. Walker June joins older siblings Aubree, Watson and Layne (aka "the chaos"!).

"Walker June 6lbs 1oz," Chelsea captioned the photos above. "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night."

Cole wrote, "Blessed with another little Angel! our sweet baby girl Walker June DeBoer Stole my heart immediately!"

Chelsea shared that she was pregnant in August and the bundle of joy was arriving in "early 2021." A few days later, the proud parents posted photos from their family-only, pink-filled reveal. Chelsea and Cole also documented the early days of their journey to welcome number four on Teen Mom 2, including Cole's sweet reaction to the positive test (relive it below).

And now, Baby Walker is here with Chelsea, Cole, Aubree, Watson and Layne.