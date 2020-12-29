Emma Roberts Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Garrett Hedlund

Was a new rom-com legend born this week? Perhaps, because Emma Roberts has given birth to a baby boy.

The American Horror Story and Holidate star reportedly welcomed her son with her partner, the actor Garrett Hedlund, on Sunday (December 27). The couple has yet to officially confirm the news, but according to TMZ, they have named the baby Rhodes.

Roberts first announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August after rumors began circulating earlier in the summer. At the time, she shared a series of photos showcasing her baby bump and her boyfriend, Hedlund, with whom she was first linked in March 2019. "Me ... and my two favorite guys," she captioned the post with two blue heart emojis.

In an October interview with MTV News, Roberts got candid about how she expects motherhood will affect her future acting and producing projects. "It's been really nice to reflect on what I do want to do as an actress," she said. "And now, as I'm about to have a baby, what I spend my time doing work-wise, I want to be much more discerning about, just because it will be taking me away from being a mom."

Roberts took to Instagram again in December to give fans a sneak peek into the baby's wardrobe — looks like everything was well-prepared for the arrival of baby Rhodes. Congratulations to the new parents!