14 Albums You Might've Missed In 2020

YouTube (Griselda/PC Music) / Getty Images

How did you spend 2020? With more with 70 million songs on Spotify alone and approximately 70 billion hours' worth of bingeable TV and movies available to stream — just a rough estimate — it would be safe to guess the answer is: at home, with your faves. Indeed, as many of us turned to what we know and love to stay warm and comforted in this most turbulent year, it was especially hard to keep up with what was new.

But we've got you covered. Much like MTV News does each week with Bop Shop, we've rounded up a good crop of 2020 music here to add to your next playlist — recordings that might've not have been on your radar this year, but that'll be sure to make 2021 worth every second.

As we put this year to bed, let's celebrate the albums we love that you might've missed in 2020. Maybe you'll come to love them, too.