'You Don't Get Used To That': The Challenge's Big T Reveals Her Heartbreaking Childhood

Big T had a brief Challenge debut on War of the Worlds 2 (the Team UK member was the second player ousted), and then the Brit showed some serious Total Madness game play and social savviness (but was ousted due to a medical disqualification). Her Double Agents journey has already been eventful: She lost her partner Joseph in the second Season 36 elimination and is now paired with the legendary CT after a big teammates shakeup.

But during this week's episode, viewers saw a different side of the humorous competitor and got to hear Big T's "origin story."

"When I was two years old, my little brother died," she told Devin, Amber M and Kyle. "And then my mom got cervical cancer, and in my culture in Malawi, adoption isn't a thing. When you give your child to your sisters as a gift. She was like, 'You're a gift, I'm going to give you to my sister. Do you want to go to the U.K.?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I want to go to the U.K.'

But that wasn't all.

"So like my original dad, he passed away when I was 17 years old. And my original mum passed away when I was eight years old. Because she didn't want me to watch her dying. So that's why I was adopted when I was four."

Big T has lost both of her biological parents, and she confessed that as someone who has gone through this tremendous loss, "you don't get used to that."

"But you've just go to stay positive and just try to be strong," she concluded.

Devin summed it up best: "You're inspiring," he told his opponent.

Be sure to keep watching "inspiring" Big T every Wednesday at 8/7c.