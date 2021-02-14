Challenge Parents: Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Expecting First Child

Jenna Compono's Instagram/Brittany Brockie Photography

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols were set to get married this weekend, but the longtime lovebirds had to postpone their big day due to COVID-19 concerns. But they are celebrating something very special this Valentine's Day: The Challenge couple is expecting their first child!

"Happy Valentine’s Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby," Jenna captioned the Instagram album above. "After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can’t wait to meet our little one in August. Follow @babynichols_ to follow our journey!"

"Happy Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited," Zach shared. "August couldn’t come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf."

The soon-to-be parents first met when they filmed Battle of the Exes II (her rookie season) in 2014, and they developed a relationship off of the battlefield. The Real World alums were dating on and off for several years -- and the Battle of the Seasons winner and three-time finalist rekindled their romance post-Champs vs. Stars in 2017. Zach popped the question at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in December 2019 and they were due to say "I do" yesterday.