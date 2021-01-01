Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Sex Of Second Child

Cheyenne Floyd and beau Zach Davis are welcoming a baby "soon" -- and now they are ready to reveal the sex of the bundle of joy on the way. It's a...boy!

The Teen Mom OG star -- who will return to MTV with her cast members on January 26 -- shared a sweet video from her gender reveal bash (complete with a helicopter) on YouTube (watch it below). Ryder is going to have a little brother!

A daughter -- and now a son! Chey gushed that her heart was "so full" when she announced her second pregnancy and felt "extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents."

"We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," Chey added along with the heartwarming album below. "The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today."

