Teen Mom OG Is Going To Show What Life Is Like In Today's 'New Normal'

It's about to be a brand-new year featuring the original teen moms.

Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie will continue to share their most personal struggles and achievements when Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on January 26. From changing relationships to big moves, the women are showcasing what it's been like to be a mom in this current "new normal."

Find out more of what you can expect to see from the five women below -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, January 26.

* Amber contemplates moving onto Gary’s property after her relationship with her daughter Leah becomes strained.

* Catelynn suffers a miscarriage and bravely shares her story to help others.

* Cheyenne rekindles a romance with her ex-boyfriend Zach, and their relationship escalates quickly. It becomes even more real when they find out they’re expecting!

* Maci puts her personal feelings aside to support Bentley when he takes the steps necessary to repair his relationship with his dad Ryan.

* Mackenzie’s marriage to Josh is crumbling so she makes a drastic change and moves her family to Florida for a business opportunity.