Mike And Lauren Reveal Their 'Baby Situation' In This Jersey Shore Sneak Peek

Mike and Lauren will be welcoming a mini Sitch Mike in a few months: The future parents unveiled the life-changing news on Instagram right before Thanksgiving, with the message "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in flour accompanied with cute holiday cookie cutters. Shortly after the bundle-of-joy announcement, they disclosed "gym tan we're having a baby boy" -- blue Christmas tree included.

"It's official I'm Big Daddy Sitch," the proud papa-to-be declares in the supersized look at upcoming Family Vacation episodes below.

So how did the lovebirds -- who began dating in college -- reveal the news to their Jersey Shore castmates? A hint: They used Deena's earlier pregnancy reveal as inspiration. And there were lots of hugs.

Watch the sweet moment unfold -- and some other upcoming dramatic situations (heh) as well -- in the clip. And keep up with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c.