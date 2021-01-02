MTV Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Is Engaged

Nilsa Prowant's Instagram

Nilsa Prowant is going to put those "chi chis up" -- in a wedding dress!

The MTV Floribama Shore star, who is pregnant with a little boy, is engaged to her beau (and baby's father) Gus Gazda. Let's funnel toast with some champaaaaaagne!

"On cloud nine. The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Nilsa shared in the Instagram album above. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

She continued: "Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one. You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let’s plan a wedding."

The soon-to-be bride announced last month that she was pregnant and a few days later shared that the bundle of joy is a boy. Nilsa sadly lost her father in August 2020 -- and shortly after the blue-filled reveal, she sweetly shared, "I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile."

Now Nilsa is going to be a Mrs. -- and she will have some fun Floribama wedding guests, no doubt about it. Offer your congrats to the future Gazdas, and keep checking MTV News for nuptials/baby/show-related updates!