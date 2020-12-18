These Are MTV's Hottest Relationships (And Hookups) From 2020

Vinny and Maria (Double Shot at Love)

Speaking of "awkward," Vin and Maria were able to get rid of "all this awkwardness" in Sin City. Translation: They hooked up a few times, went on a date (where they got personal about growing up with little money) and made a vow to have a "porn date" after they left Vegas. At the reunion, though, they revealed that hadn't seen each other but they "still talk here and there."