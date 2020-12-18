These Are MTV's Hottest Relationships (And Hookups) From 2020

I love love this time of year!
Love comes in all shapes and sizes, and there was no shortage of romantic relationships this past year on MTV. From new connections to couples becoming husband and wife, we're taking a fond look back at all of the lurve (and hookups) on the network. Comment with your faves -- and see which cast members fall for each other in 2021 only on MTV.
DJ Pauly D and Nikki (Double Shot at Love)
Proof that a shot at love can work! The lovebirds "found love in hopeless place" (aka Las Vegas on Season 2 of the hit series), and they are currently living together in a "healthy bubble." The complete opposite of "awkward."
Vinny and Maria (Double Shot at Love)
Speaking of "awkward," Vin and Maria were able to get rid of "all this awkwardness" in Sin City. Translation: They hooked up a few times, went on a date (where they got personal about growing up with little money) and made a vow to have a "porn date" after they left Vegas. At the reunion, though, they revealed that hadn't seen each other but they "still talk here and there."
Juliette and Sam (Siesta Key)
Juliette is "really really happy, finally" after heartbreak after heartbreak. The lucky fella? "New guy" Sam. The two made it official at the end of the season, and this "new kingdom" is going strong. Proof: He's met her parents.
Madisson and Ish (Siesta Key)
Madisson and Ish met during Season 1 (when he was a producer on the hit series), and now they have the special distinction of being the first SK couple to get engaged! Icing on the
weddingcake: Madisson flashing her engagement ring and shocking her cohorts at the first-ever reunion (as seen above).
Angelina and Chris (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
Ignoring the speech (and its aftermath), Angeliner and Chris had a tear-filled first look, a beautiful ceremony ("I'm getting married, bitches!") and a spin on the dance floor with her "prince."
Kam and Leroy (The Challenge)
The Are You the One? alum and Real World vet have yet to win the cutthroat game, but they are entering Double Agents as the only real-life couple. It helps that they can trust each other "all the way."