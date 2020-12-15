DJ Pauly D And Vinny Are About To 'Prank The Sh*t Out Of You'

DJ Pauly D and Vinny are here to "prank the sh*t out of you."

The Jersey Shore boys are back with new episodes of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, which features the lovable pair helping the target of a viral Internet prank get payback on a friend, family member or loved one who embarrassed them in the past. "If you can dream it, they can prank it!"

"It's about to go down!" Vinny states in the first look at the upcoming antics, above. What exactly does that mean? An engagement gone awry, a bunch of people puking and someone throwing weights at glass. "Awkward!" sounds accurate.

See more of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny in the sneak peek -- and do not miss the premiere on Thursday, January 7 at 9/8c (right after a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore)!