DJ Pauly D And Vinny Are About To 'Prank The Sh*t Out Of You'

New episodes of 'Revenge Prank' will begin on January 7

DJ Pauly D and Vinny are here to "prank the sh*t out of you."

The Jersey Shore boys are back with new episodes of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, which features the lovable pair helping the target of a viral Internet prank get payback on a friend, family member or loved one who embarrassed them in the past. "If you can dream it, they can prank it!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rLgMzG7I_w&feature=emb_title

"It's about to go down!" Vinny states in the first look at the upcoming antics, above. What exactly does that mean? An engagement gone awry, a bunch of people puking and someone throwing weights at glass. "Awkward!" sounds accurate.

See more of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny in the sneak peek -- and do not miss the premiere on Thursday, January 7 at 9/8c (right after a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore)!