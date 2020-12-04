Kwaku Alston/Contour RA by Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman Will Be A Hero For The Ages At MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time

When Chadwick Boseman died in August, tributes poured in from all over the globe, a lot from people using the term "king" affectionately. Onscreen, Boseman had many jobs — iconic soul singer, a history-making Black Supreme Court justice, a history-making Black baseball player — but perhaps none defined him more than the role of actual royalty: King T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was a king. He was a hero.

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Boseman will be posthumously recognized as such. He'll receive the Hero for the Ages honor, presented by his Marvel co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

The honor goes to a star "whose heroism onscreen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen," according to a release.

Other honorees during the 90-minute special — set to be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens — include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and William Zabka.

Cheadle and Downey Jr. join a list of presenters also including Jacob Bertrand, Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, Lily Collins, Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler.

In addition to Hero for the Ages, other honors set to be given out during the GOAT include Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

To help set the right vibe, performances from Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker will help ensure the special is a night to remember.

The Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will honor and celebrate the biggest and best moments from movies and television from the '80s until now, and will look ahead to some notable releases in 2021. You won't want to miss it.

Which one of your faves will be honored in which category? Find out on December 6.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more info on the Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.