Gal Gadot, Kristen Bell, And More Will Be Honored At Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time

Get your 🐐 emojis ready — the GOATs are almost here!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, airing this Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will honor and celebrate the biggest television and movie moments from the '80s until now. And you can't do that without recognizing the GOATs themselves.

Ahead of the show, MTV has announced its list of honorees, and it's a big one. Kevin Bacon, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Jason Segel, and William Zabka will all be honored at this year's event.

They'll be recognized in the categories of Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo. Presenting those awards will be names like Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins, Derek Hough, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler.

Additionally, there will be singing and dancing — because that's what an awards show needs — courtesy of performers Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker.

Host Vanessa Hudgens will be our guide through all the fun, and you won't want to miss it. Which one of your faves will be honored in which category? Find out on December 6.

