Getty Images

Lily Collins, Sofia Carson, And More Will Present At The Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time

When it comes to the GOAT bash, we know the performers. We know the categories, too. And now, we know the presenters who will crown your faves.

Yes, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time is bound to be a party, celebrating the biggest and best moments from film and television from the '80s until now. The 90-minute special, which hits MTV on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will honor the GOATs that make us laugh, cry, dance, and more.

In order to do that, it'll require a list of serious talent to help present those awards. On that list? Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins, Derek Hough, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler.

Those presenters will join Sia, Steve Aoki, and Travis Barker, who will all perform during the show.

The Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will recognize honorees in the categories of Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Which one of your faves will be honored? Find out on December 6.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more info on MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.