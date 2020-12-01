Sia, Steve Aoki, And Travis Barker Will Perform At Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time

Provided

Get your gigantic bows ready: Sia is coming to the Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, along with Steve Aoki and Travis Barker. The three pop talents will be performing at the 90-minute special, airing Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"I'm stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time," Aoki said. "Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us."

Sia has spent 2020 releasing songs she collaborated on with Dua Lipa and Jack Antonoff for the upcoming film Music, while Aoki released new tunes this year with Maluma, Monsta X, Mike Shinoda, and many more. Barker, meanwhile, has kept busy, working with Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, Run the Jewels, and of course, Aoki himself.

As the performers take the stage, the show will honor the GOATs in the categories of Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

The show is set to be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. "At this point, you've pretty much watched all the movies and TV shows you can handle," she said. "So now, it's time for us to decide the greatest movie and TV moments of all time."

Which one of your faves will be honored? Find out on December 6.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more info on MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.