Challenge Lovebirds Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Are Engaged

Kam Williams' Instagram

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett may have met on Vendettas, but there's no bitter quarrels going on between these two Challengers. In fact, the MTV stars just announced they are engaged!

"The easiest yes I’ve ever said 💍💙," the future Mrs. Garrett captioned the heartwarming Instagram post above. "One of our favorite quotes has always been to 'Trust The Process.' Sometimes I really sit back & look at how God works. To start out on a dating show to find love which I didn’t at the time, but it lead me to the love of my life. To years of you competing and us finding love on that game 🥰. We both found something that we didn’t go looking for & that just came naturally. We aren’t perfect & I wouldn’t trade any of our ups & downs for anything. Kam & Lee back in 2017 wouldn’t of fathom where we are now, but honestly im not surprised, because like we always known deep down there was just always something there that always kept us coming back together. It was definitely God & the universe. You’ve changed me into a better woman & I can’t thank you enough for it. Love you always & I love spending forever with you already."

The Real World: Las Vegas alum and Are You the One? erstwhile love hopeful met on Season 31 in 2017: They got to know each other on the battlefield during her impressive rookie season, and they even made it to the final (but fell short of taking home any cash). Their relationship flourished as members of Team USA on War of the Worlds 2. The lovebirds sweetly celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2020 and happily shared that they were moving to Houston together several months later. They revealed their "greatest gift", a son, would be arriving in June and now they are one step closer to becoming husband and wife.