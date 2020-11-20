First Impressions: The Challenge Vets Give Their Take On The Double Agents Rookies

Tyler Richardson

Thirty spies men and women will compete on The Challenge: Double Agents, and one-third of the cast is new to the cutthroat competition. From Big Brother and Survivor contestants to a few who looked for love on Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach, these 10 rookies are about to show their physical and mental strength.

But before they get on their marks for this espionage-esque season, the veterans have some thoughts on the brand-new additions. First up: someone who has (kind of) been on the Challenge before.

"I have never seen her compete in a Challenge, but Lolo [Jones] is an Olympian," Nany says about the Champs Vs. Stars alum. "She's going to do amazing on The Challenge."

Who does Ashley think will get his "butt whooped by some of these boys"? And which lady does Devin think is stronger than she seems? Watch the video to find out more, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c.